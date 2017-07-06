Thursday, July 6th, 2017 | Posted by

Grafton’s Korea-Vietnam Monument repaired

By K.B. Sherman, Contributing Writer

Grafton’s Korean-Vietnam War Monument. Photo/K.B. Sherman

Grafton – Grafton’s Korean War-Vietnam War Monument was recently upgraded by replacing its old, sagging and broken brick terrace with level, new stone blocks. Also completed was repairing and reseating the granite benches that face the monument. The monument, with its flying American Flag, sits opposite the Grafton Common.  The repair was authorized by the Grafton Trust for Soldiers and Sailors Memorials for $2,200. Volunteer labor significantly decreased what would have been the overall cost. Brian Turcotte, a local mason, offered to donate his time and to obtain the required materials to do the job free from a local brick supplier.

The Trust for Soldiers and Sailors Memorials is authorized by the state and seeks additional members.

