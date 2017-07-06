Marlborough Library offers Lowell Spinners tickets, kids’ events

Marlborough – Marlborough Public Library, 35 W. Main St., is now offering new discount passes to the Lowell Spinners baseball games, plus upcoming fun, free kids’ events.

The Lowell Spinners library pass is the newest addition to the museum pass program and it allows patrons to buy up to six tickets at half-price ($3.50/$4.50/$5) to designated Lowell Spinners home games. Adult library card holders can reserve available passes online at http://marlboroughpubliclibrary.org/reserve-museum-pass/ or by calling the library.

On Wednesday, July 19, at 10 a.m., the library will have a special visit from Blades, the mascot for the Boston Bruins. There will be a story time, games, goodie bags and Bruins posters. All children will have the opportunity to have their picture taken with Blades and receive an autograph. The Boston Bruins and the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners have teamed up to bring this program to libraries in order to encourage children to read over the summer months.

Sparky’s Puppets will be performing Thursday, July 20, at 11 a.m. in a magical retelling of “The Three Little Pigs.” The piggies will build a cottage, a mansion and a castle! Don’t miss this adorable and very funny program.

For more information, call 508-624-6900. For times and days of events, or to register online, visit the calendar of events at http://bit.ly/MarlboroughLibraryEvents.