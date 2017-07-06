Relaxing designs for your lakefront back yard

By Realty Times staff

According to Wallace J. Nichols, in his book “Blue Mind,” our brains are hardwired to react positively to water. Our predisposition to embrace water might be the reason being near it can actually calm us.

But water lovers probably don’t need to be told how relaxing their lakefront back yard is, or how much they enjoy unwinding alongside the water. To spend even more time in the great outdoors on your lakefront property, design your own oasis with relaxation in mind. Here are five ways to get started

Create a waterside sitting area

To maximize your time outdoors, create a waterside sitting area to relax with guests or just by yourself with a glass of wine. Sloping lakefront properties might benefit from a staircase down to their dock or shoreline. Place a few colorful lounge chairs and small weather-resistant tables to entertain while sitting lakeside. During the day, it transforms into a prime spot to watch friends and kids playing in the water. A wine tote or basket with all the ingredients to make fresh cocktails makes the perfect complement to waterside seating.

Add an oversized hammock

No lakefront property is complete without an oversized hammock. You might even get inspired by the trends in cities like Minneapolis where locals are setting up hammocks in public parks and campuses for a short rest and relaxation.

Install a grand trunk double travel hammock for outdoor roughing it and camping right in your own backyard alongside the lake. A folding camp hammock is also a great choice for something more temporary that you can take up and down and move around your yard as needed. Or curl up with your loved ones in a two-person DuraCord Cameo rope hammock for a more traditional look.

Include a cozy fire pit

Embrace the evening moonlight and light up a fire pit with friends and family to roast marshmallows. It’s also the perfect spot to warm up after a day of canoeing or waterskiing. Look for all shapes and sizes from small, round portable pits to grand monoliths that anchor your overall design. Keep in mind the fire pit you choose may require placing it on flat stone to prevent embers from getting out of control. In addition, disclosing a fire pit may be a requirement for your homeowners’ insurance policy or could be against your lakefront neighborhood rules.

Create an outdoor entertaining space

If your lakefront back yard is large enough for a deck or large patio, considering turning it into an entertaining space. Set up a tiki bar and outdoor furniture resembling a living room set to bring the comforts of home outside. An outdoor kitchen is perfect for lakefront cooking and dining with countertop space, grill and kitchen sink along with a wine fridge to serve guests. To give your outdoor space even more dimension, create fences and garden walls for extra privacy. A pergola with a string of lights intertwined overhead turns your lakefront back yard into a festive evening.

Indulge in a vanishing edge pool

There may be nothing more indulgent than a swimming pool overlooking your lake property. Choose a vanishing edge pool that makes it look as if your pool drops right into the lake. Place it on a hill to overlook your lakefront back yard or add to a patio area for a heated dip on a cool night. Add floating candles and outdoor speakers for a relaxing evening at home.

