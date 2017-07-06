Results of North Grafton planning studies to air on Grafton Community Television

Grafton – Grafton Community Television will air a Grafton Planning Department presentation looking at two areas of North Grafton that hold the potential for economic development.

Recently completed planning studies provide details on a proposed transit-oriented village at the North Grafton MBTA train station and a potential reuse of the commercial buildings at 215 Worcester St., next to the Cumberland Farms in North Grafton.

The studies were conducted by the consulting team of Peter Flinker of Dodson and Flinker, and Ted Brovitz of Brovitz Community Planning and Design. The presentation of the draft reports took place at the Brigham Hill Community Barn June 28.

The “Grafton Planning Department Presentations,” 90 minutes in length, will air on GCTV’s Government Channel – Charter Channel 192/Verizon Channel 33. Check the Grafton Community Television Government Channel schedule for available times at www.GraftonTV.org. It is also available on GCTV’s Video on Demand service at http://grafton.cablecast. tv/Cablecast/public-site/ index.html#/show/2491?channel= 2.