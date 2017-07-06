Thursday, July 6th, 2017 | Posted by

Results of North Grafton planning studies to air on Grafton Community Television

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Peter Flinker at the Grafton Planning Department presentation at Brigham Hill Community Barn. Photo/submitted

Grafton – Grafton Community Television will air a Grafton Planning Department presentation looking at two areas of North Grafton that hold the potential for economic development.

Recently completed planning studies provide details on a proposed transit-oriented village at the North Grafton MBTA train station and a potential reuse of the commercial buildings at 215 Worcester St., next to the Cumberland Farms in North Grafton.

The studies were conducted by the consulting team of Peter Flinker of Dodson and Flinker, and Ted Brovitz of Brovitz Community Planning and Design. The presentation of the draft reports took place at the Brigham Hill Community Barn June 28.

The “Grafton Planning Department Presentations,” 90 minutes in length, will air on GCTV’s Government Channel – Charter Channel 192/Verizon Channel 33. Check the Grafton Community Television Government Channel schedule for available times at www.GraftonTV.org. It is also available on GCTV’s Video on Demand service at http://grafton.cablecast. tv/Cablecast/public-site/ index.html#/show/2491?channel= 2.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=90139

Posted by on Jul 6 2017. Filed under Business, Grafton. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Jason: Hi Monica, Your best resources would be their respective web pages. For Cub Scouts, I would start with...
  • Monica: Hello I,d like to enroll my 5 yr old to boys and girls scout. How can I do that, I live in Hudson.
  • Beth Bishop: Laurie and I had thought of doing the Indy show, we decided against doing the show as it is the same...
  • Paul Scott Malcolmson: This was a great article about the 50th reunion of Hudson Catholic High School. The article...
  • Linda Cavallero: I am confused by the comment by Mr Lebeaux which seems to say the board voted against Article 12 but...

Recently Added