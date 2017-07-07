Café 641 in Hudson offers breakfast and lunch all day long in a comfortable setting

By Bert Poole, Contributing Writer

Hudson – Café 641, located in Hudson’s thriving downtown at 45 Main St., offers breakfast and lunch all day long. Free parking is available on-street as well as in municipal lots one street over from Main Street.

Arriving about noon on a Sunday, we spent a few minutes at the counter poring over their extensive menu of sweet and savory crepes, breakfast dishes, soups, and handcrafted sandwiches in an attempt to decide what we wanted to eat. Once we ordered, we grabbed a two-person raised table out of the many options of seating – from oversized chairs, to more conventional tables or window seating. Café 641 has a kind of quirky yet very comfortable décor and layout.

Café 641 also offers a variety of coffee drinks, tea, juices and they have shelves of delicious looking breads, muffins and other pastry items.

We ordered the Café 641 omelet and the turkey pesto sandwich. Although you order at the counter, the food is brought out to your table once your order is ready. The omelet comes with home fries, choice of breakfast meat, and toast. All of their handcrafted sandwiches are served with a choice of chips. The spinach and mushrooms in the omelet were melded perfectly with the feta and Swiss cheese to deliver a tasty breakfast. The sandwich offered a generous portion of turkey combined with mozzarella and delicious pesto served on sourdough bread with lettuce and tomato.

Even though the lunch was quite filling, the lemon bars (one of the many baked goods available) were just too tempting not to try. It was a delicious as it looked.

Café 641 is a perfect place to relax with a cup of coffee while doing some reading, or meeting a friend to catch up, or to bring the family out for a delicious breakfast or lunch. The comfortable décor and the soft background music make it a very inviting space in downtown Hudson.

The counter staff was very friendly and helpful as we were trying to decide on what to order. If you are looking for a relaxed place to enjoy good breakfast and lunch food, Café 641 in downtown Hudson is the place to go.

Café 641 also offers catering for your breakfast/brunch or lunch events or the option of renting out their café for your company or organization’s special event.

Café 641 is open Sunday to Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, check out their website, www.cafe641.com, or their Facebook page.