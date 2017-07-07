Mega-Watt Car and Security – Nine ways to improve your car

By Jane Keller Gordon, Contributing Writer

Business name: Mega-Watt Car and Security

Address: 87 Granger Blvd. (Rt 20), Marlborough

Owner: Rick Paré

Contact Information: 508-229-2233

megawatt-car-audio.boston-biz.com

Marlborough – Mega-Watt owner Rick Paré wants you to know that he can add practically any mobile electronic device to your vehicle. Whether you’re driving an antique, a golf cart, hot rod, commercial vehicle, boat, or a late model car, he’s up to the job.

Paré, who opened Mega Watt in 1993, had worked on vehicles for 10 years beforehand. He’s fully insured, and certified by the Mobile Electronics Certified Professionals (MECP).

He said, “We offer lots of quality devices that will improve your driving experience, and enhance your safety.”

Here are nine ways:

Remote starters – These are the most popular products sold by Mega-Watt. Paré is able to install remote starters in cars with and without push-to-start systems. DroneMobile is a Smartphone remote starter, security, and tracking system. The basic model, COMPUSTAR, which costs $299 installed, enables you to remotely lock and unlock your car with your smartphone, from anywhere.

A more advanced model sends alerts to your smartphone when your vehicle has moved an inch, has travelled outside a prescribed “geofence,” or has exceeded a specified speed. Paré said, “This model is great for parents of young drivers. Or if you dropped your car off to be worked on, you can tell if it’s inside or outside the shop.”

Back-up cameras – You might think that this isn’t an option in your older car. Paré can add a screen to your dash, and a camera near your rear license plate.

Bluetooth integration – Are you driving a vehicle that doesn’t connect to your cell phone or mp3 player? Paré can install a system that seamlessly integrates these devices, and gives you hands-free operation. You’ll never need to look down at your cell phone again. Hands- free devices allow you to make phone calls, ID callers, use voice commands, voice text, and stream music that is stored on your phone.

Dash cams – Paré said that many of his customers are interested in the added security of dashboard-mounted cameras. These devices can be set to automatically turn on when the vehicle is operated.

Protect your interior with WeatherTech® – Snow and dirt are no match for these mats, liners, deflectors, and mud flaps. WeatherTech® products are laser-cut to perfectly fit your model vehicle.

LED lights – Energy LED headlights will increase the visibility of your car, and thus your safety. Paré said, “Some customers like to have LED lights inside their car. They provide long-term ultra-bright illumination in a variety of colors. Extremely durable, they light up quickly, are energy efficient, and stay cool.”

Audio and video – If you’re an audiophile, Mega-Watt has a quality Kenwood/JL Audio system for you. From speakers, subs, amps and decks, Paré can install a custom system that will fit seamlessly into your car. You can test drive your system in Mega Watt’s sound room, which includes custom seats.

Navigation – If you don’t want to wear down the battery on your phone, Paré will install a state-of-the-art navigation system. These GPS devices provide an easy touch screen, turn-by-turn guidance, point of interest mapping, rerouting based on traffic alerts, and even off-road mapping.

Car alarm – Mega-Watt offers Compustar vehicle security systems, in a wide range of cost-effective options. Paré will help you select the right system for your vehicle. Compustar systems can kill your starter, emit an alarm, or operate with a shock sensor.

Mega-Watt is open Monday-Thursday, 9 to 5 p.m., Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.