Patricia Brewin, 86, of Shrewsbury and Florida

Shrewsbury/Naples, Fla. – Patricia (Boughan) Boyle Brewin, 86, of Shrewsbury and Naples, Fla., and formerly a longtime resident of Southborough, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 1, 2017 at her home. She was the wife of the late Leonard E. Boyle prior to being William F. Brewin’s wife.

Born on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 1931 to Eileen (Dunleavy) and Joseph Boughan, she was raised in Newton, a 1949 graduate Our Ladys’.

She married Leonard E. Boyle while the two were employed at M.I.T. Leonard died of leukemia in 1959, at the age of 33. Pat raised her four children as a single mom on social security survivor’s benefits, and working as many as three jobs. She was most proud of the work she did in the development of the birth control pill as a member of the team at the Worcester Foundation for Experimental Biology.

Pat found her passion in working with others in real estate sales and appraisals. On St. Patrick’s Day 1976, her daughter, Maureen, age 16, died of the same leukemia that claimed her husband. St. Patrick’s Day would never be same for the Boyle family.

In the 1980s she married William F. Brewin. The two had many happy years together and Pat cared for him through a long illness until his death in 2007. Moving to Naples, Fla., Pat had many friends and spent her remaining years on the beach, playing golf, and taking on all comers in bridge and cribbage tournaments.

She is survived by her children, Michael Boyle of Lowell, Susan Boyle of Framingham, and Leonard Boyle and wife Pamela Underdahl of Morro Bay, Calif.; two grandchildren, Colin Boyle and Kyra Siegfriedt, and a great-granddaughter, Hazel, all of Los Osos, Calif.; and her siblings, John Boughan of California, Joseph Boughan of Brockton, Edward Boughan of N. Attleboro, and her beloved sister, Dorothy Boughan of Dedham. She loved them all, and they will deeply miss her.

Visiting hours will be held Monday, July 10, from 9-10:30 a.m., at the Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main St., Southborough. A Mass of Christian burial will follow the visiting hours Monday, at 11 a.m., at St. Anne Church, 20 Boston Rd., Southborough. Burial will be in the Southborough Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Pat’s memory to the Ronald McDonald House, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115.

