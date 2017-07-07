Rebecca Jablon, 29, of Westborough

Westborough – Rebecca Jablon, 29, beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, and friend, died suddenly Thursday, June 29, 2017.

Rebecca was compassionate, gentle, bright, strong, and free spirited. She was a gifted artist who embraced the beauty and mystery of the natural world.

Rebecca graduated from Westborough High School in 2006, attended Smith College, and graduated with a BA in studio art from UMass Amherst in 2010.

She is survived by her parents Nora Hanley and David Jablon, her brother and sister, Jacob and Katie, her Zeda, Norman Jablon, and a large and loving extended family. She has joined the spirits of her Bobba, Jackie Jablon, and her Sitho and Papa, Agnes and John Hanley.

A memorial will be held Monday, July 17, from 6-10 p.m., at Tower Hill Botanic Garden in Boylston, with prayer service at 7 p.m. Further details are at the website www.Jablon.org.