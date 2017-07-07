Friday, July 7th, 2017 | Posted by

Rebecca Jablon, 29, of Westborough

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Westborough – Rebecca Jablon, 29, beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, and friend, died suddenly Thursday, June 29, 2017.

Rebecca was compassionate, gentle, bright, strong, and free spirited. She was a gifted artist who embraced the beauty and mystery of the natural world.

Rebecca graduated from Westborough High School in 2006, attended Smith College, and graduated with a BA in studio art from UMass Amherst in 2010.

She is survived by her parents Nora Hanley and David Jablon, her brother and sister, Jacob and Katie, her Zeda, Norman Jablon, and a large and loving extended family. She has joined the spirits of her Bobba, Jackie Jablon, and her Sitho and Papa, Agnes and John Hanley.

A memorial will be held Monday, July 17, from 6-10 p.m., at Tower Hill Botanic Garden in Boylston, with prayer service at 7 p.m. Further details are at the website www.Jablon.org.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=90193

Posted by on Jul 7 2017. Filed under Obituaries, Westborough. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Jason: Hi Monica, Your best resources would be their respective web pages. For Cub Scouts, I would start with...
  • Monica: Hello I,d like to enroll my 5 yr old to boys and girls scout. How can I do that, I live in Hudson.
  • Beth Bishop: Laurie and I had thought of doing the Indy show, we decided against doing the show as it is the same...
  • Paul Scott Malcolmson: This was a great article about the 50th reunion of Hudson Catholic High School. The article...
  • Linda Cavallero: I am confused by the comment by Mr Lebeaux which seems to say the board voted against Article 12 but...

Recently Added