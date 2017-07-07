Friday, July 7th, 2017 | Posted by

Southborough baseball team caps perfect season with championship

Members of the 15- and 16-year-old District 5 Babe Ruth Senior baseball team. Photo/submitted

Southborough – The Southborough 15- and 16-year-old District 5 Babe Ruth Senior baseball team finished the spring season a perfect 16-0, defeating Sturbridge 7-3 in the championship final at Mooney Field in Southborough June 17.

The team will now begin its quest for the Summer District 5 and Mass. state titles on the way to the Babe Ruth Regionals in New Jersey later this summer.

Led by Head Coach Peter Massaglia, the roster for the spring and summer teams is: Matt Walsh, Billy Bertonazzi, Tony Massaglia, Greg Rosen, Gunnar Vachris, Ben Poon, Max Morhardt, Pat Solomon, Jeff Secrist, Grant Gattuso, Blake Gattuso, Gavin Gattuso, Jack Butler, Daniel Goldstein, Louis Lyons, Harry Boyden and Ryan Decker.

