Southborough scholarships awarded

Southborough – The Southborough Scholarship awards ceremony took place May 18 at the Southborough Community House. After welcoming remarks by Southborough Scholarship President Ann Cave, congratulatory remarks were extended by Town Selectman Brian Shea. Laura Bertonazzi, committee member, then presented each of the 10 recipients with their award. Other committee members in attendance were Renee Maiorana, Mary O’Brien, Mary Mathon and Robin Fruneaux. The evening concluded with congratulatory remarks from the committee and light refreshments. The Southborough Town Scholarship Committee was founded in 1987 to provide college scholarships to deserving Southborough high school seniors and undergraduates. It is celebrating its 30th year and, as of 2017, has awarded over $140,000 in scholarships.