Friday, July 7th, 2017 | Posted by

Southborough scholarships awarded

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Southborough Scholarship recipients (l to r) Caroline O’Rourke, Michelle Tremblay, Brendan Foley, Drew Cozzolino, Maggie Shatz, Shelby Morrison, Dustin Hartnett, Lindsay Burzumato and Dustin Branson. Missing from photo: Caroline McAndrews. Photo/submitted

Southborough – The Southborough Scholarship awards ceremony took place May 18 at the Southborough Community House. After welcoming remarks by Southborough Scholarship President Ann Cave, congratulatory remarks were extended by Town Selectman Brian Shea. Laura Bertonazzi, committee member, then presented each of the 10 recipients with their award. Other committee members in attendance were Renee Maiorana, Mary O’Brien, Mary Mathon and Robin Fruneaux. The evening concluded with congratulatory remarks from the committee and light refreshments. The Southborough Town Scholarship Committee was founded in 1987 to provide college scholarships to deserving Southborough high school seniors and undergraduates. It is celebrating its 30th year and, as of 2017, has awarded over $140,000 in scholarships.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=89949

Posted by on Jul 7 2017. Filed under Education, Neighbors helping neighbors, Southborough. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Jason: Hi Monica, Your best resources would be their respective web pages. For Cub Scouts, I would start with...
  • Monica: Hello I,d like to enroll my 5 yr old to boys and girls scout. How can I do that, I live in Hudson.
  • Beth Bishop: Laurie and I had thought of doing the Indy show, we decided against doing the show as it is the same...
  • Paul Scott Malcolmson: This was a great article about the 50th reunion of Hudson Catholic High School. The article...
  • Linda Cavallero: I am confused by the comment by Mr Lebeaux which seems to say the board voted against Article 12 but...

Recently Added