Thank you to community from Apple Tree Arts

Liz Colognesi served many happy children yummy toppings for their ice cream at Apple Tree Arts community event. Photo/submitted

To the Editor:

Thanks to the community for supporting Apple Tree Arts’ fourth annual Community Ice Cream Social celebrated on June 14 on the Grafton Common. Families enjoyed eating delicious ice cream and meeting old friends and making new ones. Children had fun jumping in the bounce houses, too.

We had a great time socializing and celebrating the end of the school year and the beginning of summer.  We are grateful for everyone who spent the beautiful sunny evening with us.

A special thank you to businesses and organizations that supported our ice cream social. Homefield Credit Union, Blackstone Valley Rental and Swirls & Scoops generously sponsored the event. We appreciate Swirls & Scoops for their donation of the ice cream. Special thanks to The Congregational Church of Grafton for the use of their freezers to store ice cream and lending us tables.

Our volunteers and staff served more than 300 bowls of ice cream.  All proceeds benefit Apple Tree Arts’ music and theatre arts programs.

We appreciate the support of the community and are excited to continue our work to transform One Grafton Common into a community performance arts center.

Sincerely,

Donna Blanchard

Executive Director, Apple Tree Arts

