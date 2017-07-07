The Westborough Education Foundation awards two $500 scholarships

Westborough – The Westborough Education Foundation (WEF) announced the recipients of the 2017 WEF scholarships: Westborough High School graduates Grace Cheng and Connor Schoen.

Grace plans to attend Stanford University majoring in biomedical computation, a program that prepares students to work at the cutting edge of the interface between computer science, biology and medicine. Harvard University is where Connor plans to study economics and government.

The scholarships were established for Westborough High School students who exhibit strong leadership qualities, are passionate about learning, and have demonstrated creativity and innovation. These scholarships are not solely based on academic achievement but for students who go “above and beyond” and reflect the spirit and mission of WEF. Applicants were asked to describe a school-related club or program that they have been involved in that has inspired them or describe a creative and innovative program that they would like to see in the Westborough schools that would inspire students to learn and grow.

Grace, a first generation American, has been inspired by her parents who instilled in her the importance of education. This has inspired Grace to work hard and help others achieve academic success. Through a three-year grant from the WEF, she founded Homework Helpers, a program offering free tutoring support on a one to one basis at the Sarah W. Gibbons Middle School. There is also an interactive platform on their website that offers free on-demand tutoring.

Having been very involved in community service, Connor decided to launch a town-wide project, the Service Learning Initiative (SLI). This provides an educational opportunity for students in grades K-8 to learn how they can be catalysts for positive change in their community. This initiative engages high school students in leading insightful, exciting discussion-based lessons about community service and affecting positive change with younger students.

If you have questions regarding this scholarship, contact the Westborough Education Foundation, Maureen Johnson at maureenj1@verizon.net.