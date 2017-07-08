Saturday, July 8th, 2017 | Posted by

Cooling off in Westborough

Email, RSS Follow
Email

( lt r) The gang’s all here: Sydney, Brooke, Sage, Sadie and Ethan

Westborough – During the hot and humid summer months, Westborough and Northborough families can enjoy the cooling waters of Lake Chauncy. For information on obtaining a beach pass, visit the Westboro Recreation website.

photos/Jerry Callaghan, Callaghan Photography

Brooke and Sage (foreground) cool off.

Katelyn Reynolds and Alexa Weinman enjoy a recent sunny day.

Lifeguard Chloe Smith of Westborough keeps a watchful eye on the young swimmers.

Lifeguard Louis Jencarelli

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=90280

Posted by on Jul 8 2017. Filed under Byline Stories, Stories With Good Photos, Westborough. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Laurin Baldwin: Dear Nora, David, Jacob, and Katie, Words cannot express how deeply saddened I am with hearing the...
  • Jason: Hi Monica, Your best resources would be their respective web pages. For Cub Scouts, I would start with...
  • Monica: Hello I,d like to enroll my 5 yr old to boys and girls scout. How can I do that, I live in Hudson.
  • Beth Bishop: Laurie and I had thought of doing the Indy show, we decided against doing the show as it is the same...
  • Paul Scott Malcolmson: This was a great article about the 50th reunion of Hudson Catholic High School. The article...

Recently Added