Saturday, July 8th, 2017 | Posted by

Mizikar sworn in as Shrewsbury Town Manager

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Daniel Morgado (l) and Kevin Mizikar

By Bonnie Adams, Managing Editor

Shrewsbury – The town of Shrewsbury bid farewell to Town Manager Daniel Morgado and welcomed incoming Town Manager Kevin Mizikar in a brief ceremony held in the Selectmen’s Meeting Room in the Richard D. Carney Municipal Office Building, July 7.

Morgado first served as executive assistant to former longtime Shrewsbury Town Manager Richard Carney in the early 1980s before being named town administrator first in Blackstone, and then in Easton and Grafton. He came back to Shrewsbury in 1998, where became the town’s third town manager. (Allen Wilcox served from 1953-1957 and then Carney served for 40 years, from 1957-1997.)

Mizikar previously served as town administrator in Leicester.

photos/submitted

Shrewsbury Town Clerk Sandra Wright administers oath of office to incoming Town Manager Kevin Mizikar.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=90274

Posted by on Jul 8 2017. Filed under Byline Stories, Shrewsbury, This Just In. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Laurin Baldwin: Dear Nora, David, Jacob, and Katie, Words cannot express how deeply saddened I am with hearing the...
  • Jason: Hi Monica, Your best resources would be their respective web pages. For Cub Scouts, I would start with...
  • Monica: Hello I,d like to enroll my 5 yr old to boys and girls scout. How can I do that, I live in Hudson.
  • Beth Bishop: Laurie and I had thought of doing the Indy show, we decided against doing the show as it is the same...
  • Paul Scott Malcolmson: This was a great article about the 50th reunion of Hudson Catholic High School. The article...

Recently Added