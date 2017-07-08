Mizikar sworn in as Shrewsbury Town Manager

By Bonnie Adams, Managing Editor

Shrewsbury – The town of Shrewsbury bid farewell to Town Manager Daniel Morgado and welcomed incoming Town Manager Kevin Mizikar in a brief ceremony held in the Selectmen’s Meeting Room in the Richard D. Carney Municipal Office Building, July 7.

Morgado first served as executive assistant to former longtime Shrewsbury Town Manager Richard Carney in the early 1980s before being named town administrator first in Blackstone, and then in Easton and Grafton. He came back to Shrewsbury in 1998, where became the town’s third town manager. (Allen Wilcox served from 1953-1957 and then Carney served for 40 years, from 1957-1997.)

Mizikar previously served as town administrator in Leicester.

photos/submitted