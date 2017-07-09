Avidia donates to St. Mary’s School

Region – The Avidia Charitable Foundation recently donated $1,000 to St. Mary’s School, Shrewsbury. Presenting the check from (l to r) Gargi Dutta-Roy, Shrewsbury assistant branch manager, Avidia Bank; Stephanie Luz, assistant vice president, market manager, Avidia Bank; and Jeannie MacDonough, principal, St. Mary’s School; Holding the check are students from St. Mary’s School. This donation is to help with tuition assistance for students.

Avidia Bank is a $1.35 billion mutual community bank, headquartered in Hudson, with branches in Hudson, Westborough, Clinton, Leominster, Marlborough, Northborough and Shrewsbury and opening soon in Framingham.

Photo/submitted