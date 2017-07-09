Marlborough High School to welcome new assistant principal

Marlborough – After a thorough search, Marlborough Public Schools announced the appointment of John Travers as the new assistant principal for Marlborough High School for the upcoming school year.

Travers joins Marlborough High School from Brighton High School where he spent the last 10 years as the academy leader and director of school counseling. A West Point graduate, he served in the military for 20 years before joining Brighton High School as their Junior ROTC teacher. He served in this capacity for five years before becoming the head of counseling. Travers’ experiences in Brighton developing and implementing student support teams, expanding offerings for students through community partnerships, and working with a diverse student population were key aspects in his selection as Marlborough High School’s new assistant principal.

“John met our collective criteria… and had the skill set and experiences to help us continue to meet the needs of our continuously changing population,” said Principal Charles Caliri. “Every person with whom we spoke about John referenced his positive attitude, his connections with kids, and his tireless work ethic.”