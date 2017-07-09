Sunday, July 9th, 2017 | Posted by

Marlborough Rotary Club awards Paul Harris Fellows

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Marlborough – This past year, Rotary Club President Peggy Sheldon presented the Paul Harris Fellow awards to four Marlborough Rotarians.

Awards went to Margaret Cardello, chair of the international service project shipping children’s books to a Rotary club in the Philippines for rural libraries, and long-time member Chuck Enright who has served on the Board of Directors and been consistently helpful in producing signage for the club.

In addition, two previous recipients were honored again for their continued club activity. Marilyn Perry received the award for starting a new service project collecting toiletries and cleaning products for low-income families in collaboration with the Greater Marlborough Junior Woman’s Club and Marlborough Community Development Corporation. And Sem Aykanian was honored for chairing the successful Italian Night fundraiser. He has agreed to be the next president of the club, an office that he has held before.

Named for the founder of Rotary, the Paul Harris Fellow is the most prestigious award that a club can give to a member. They do so by making a $1,000 contribution to the Rotary Foundation in the recipient’s name.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=90290

Posted by on Jul 9 2017. Filed under Marlborough, Neighbors in the news, People and Places. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Laurin Baldwin: Dear Nora, David, Jacob, and Katie, Words cannot express how deeply saddened I am with hearing the...
  • Jason: Hi Monica, Your best resources would be their respective web pages. For Cub Scouts, I would start with...
  • Monica: Hello I,d like to enroll my 5 yr old to boys and girls scout. How can I do that, I live in Hudson.
  • Beth Bishop: Laurie and I had thought of doing the Indy show, we decided against doing the show as it is the same...
  • Paul Scott Malcolmson: This was a great article about the 50th reunion of Hudson Catholic High School. The article...

Recently Added