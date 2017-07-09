Marlborough Rotary Club awards Paul Harris Fellows

Marlborough – This past year, Rotary Club President Peggy Sheldon presented the Paul Harris Fellow awards to four Marlborough Rotarians.

Awards went to Margaret Cardello, chair of the international service project shipping children’s books to a Rotary club in the Philippines for rural libraries, and long-time member Chuck Enright who has served on the Board of Directors and been consistently helpful in producing signage for the club.

In addition, two previous recipients were honored again for their continued club activity. Marilyn Perry received the award for starting a new service project collecting toiletries and cleaning products for low-income families in collaboration with the Greater Marlborough Junior Woman’s Club and Marlborough Community Development Corporation. And Sem Aykanian was honored for chairing the successful Italian Night fundraiser. He has agreed to be the next president of the club, an office that he has held before.

Named for the founder of Rotary, the Paul Harris Fellow is the most prestigious award that a club can give to a member. They do so by making a $1,000 contribution to the Rotary Foundation in the recipient’s name.