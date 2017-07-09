Sunday, July 9th, 2017 | Posted by

Marshall installed as Rotary Club of Westborough chair

Shelby Marshall, (third from left) was recently installed as president of the Rotary Club of Westborough. Standing with Marshall, (l to r) – Steve Sager, district governor nominee; Bill Linnane, interim vice president; Maureen Ambrosino, secretary; Betsy Moquin, president-elect; Gerry Gross, past president; Jason Camuti, director; Paul Reilly, treasurer; and Jim Tepper, director.

Westborough – Shelby Marshall was recently installed as the 50th president of the Rotary Club of Westborough.

Marshall, senior vice president for Right at Home of Eastern Worcester County, is the third woman to hold the position with the Westborough Rotary. A rotary member for three years, Marshall has served as chair of the club’s Spring Festival for two years and member of its board of directors for one year. She is also the co-chair of Westborough’s Come2Be Dementia Friendly Initiative and is a trustee of the Westborough Public Library, among other community roles.

Marshall and her partner, Gail, live in Westborough with their daughter, Graysen.

For more information on the Rotary Club of Westborough visit www.westboroughrotary.org.

