Two Assabet Valley students earn Eagle Scout Award

Region – Two students from Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School have earned their Eagle Scout awards.

Alden Vedder, from Shrewsbury, has been in scouting since fifth grade. His project involved a memory from his elementary school years at Floral Street Elementary in Shrewsbury.

“There is a nature trail there that I used, but there was a huge swampy area with a boardwalk and the walkway had been in disrepair,” Adlen said. “I wanted to give back to my community and school, so I checked with the principal and those that ran the trail, and was given permission to repair and add to that boardwalk. With the help of Troop 4, we added about 24 feet. It took two or three weekends to get it done.”

Alden transferred to Assabet for his sophomore year, and immediately became involved with FIRST robotics, the math team, National Honor Society, SkillsUSA, where he recently earned a Bronze Medal at the state competition, and Principal’s Leadership Team. He was recently a speaker at the 2017 graduation as the salutatorian. Alden will attend Wentworth Institute of Technology in the fall, majoring in mechanical engineering.

Corey Daly joined Troop 41 in Marlborough 11 years ago. Corey decided to do a project involving Stevens Field in Marlborough. As a former Little League player, he has many memories of that field. He chose to make baseball helmet cabinets, with little cubbies made from scratch and numbered so the coaches could assign a number to a player and the helmets would be readily available.

“We did some fundraising, and Home Depot was very generous, as was an Assistant Scoutmaster Ken Blomquist, who donated the painting supplies,” he explained. “The actual Court of Honor will be sometime this summer, but although it was a lot of work, we made some great memories, and it really helped hone my leadership skills. There will be a little plaque that says the work was done by Troop 41.”

Corey graduated from Assabet’s drafting program, and plans to attend Merrimack College to focus on engineering. At Assabet, he enjoyed playing baseball and basketball, and ran cross country.