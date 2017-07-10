Hudson’s Washington St. Bridge closed

By Dakota Antelman, Contributing Writer

Hudson – The MassDOT closed the Washington St. Bridge to all traffic on July 7 to allow for construction on the bridge.

According to the Hudson Planning Board, the bridge will remain closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic for approximately 105 days. Downtown businesses will remain open throughout the closure, however, as the town is rerouting traffic around the Washington St. Bridge using the Houghten and Broad St. Bridges.

The Hudson Board of Selectmen and the Hudson Internal Traffic Committee recently enacted a temporary ban on on-street parking on School St. to accommodate for higher traffic flow there as a result of the detours.

“We understand that folks are anxious, frustrated, and maybe a little angry, and we will do our utmost best to keep residents in the loop every step of the way,” a member of the Planning Board wrote on the board’s Facebook page.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/townofhudsonplanning.