Marlborough resident graduates from Marine Corps boot camp
Marlborough – On June 30, Pvt. Rachael Schartner graduated from Parris Island Marine Corp boot camp. Schartner, a 2016 graduate of Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School in Marlborough, began her journey in her senior year of high school by talking with her recruiter, then eventually signing up to join the poolee program in January. On April 3, she flew to Parris Island, S.C., and endured 13 weeks of Marine Corps basic training.
