Penta announced as 2017 ‘Good Scout’

Westborough – The Knox Trail Council Boy Scouts of America has announced that Deborah Penta, founder and CEO of PENTA Communications, Inc., has been named as the recipient of the 2017 Westborough Good Scout Award. Penta will receive the award at a dinner to be held Tuesday, Nov. 7 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Westborough.

The Good Scout Award Dinner raises money to support scouting while recognizing people who personify the Scout Oath and have excelled in their career and personal lives.

For dinner tickets, sponsorship opportunities or further information please contact Stephen C. Lavoie, Senior District Executive at (508) 872-6551 x1009 or Stephen.Lavoie@scouting.org.