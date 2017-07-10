Peter R. Mula, 89, of Hudson

Hudson – Peter R. Mula, 89, of Hudson, died peacefully Wednesday, July 5, 2017 after a brief illness. He was the husband of the late Isabelle “Liza” (Waitkunas) Mula.

Born in Waltham, he was the son of the late Rosario and Virginia (Gueli) Mula. He was educated in Waltham schools and after his graduation, he proudly joined the Military and served in both World War II and the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, he worked as a Supervisor for Raytheon Company for 44 years.

Peter served as the Member in Charge of both the Hudson Girls and Boys Club and the Hudson Youth Center Bingo. He made many lasting friendships and became affectionately known as “The Duke of Bingo.”

He is survived by four children, Peter R. Mula, Jr. and his wife Suzanne of Princeton, Michael Mula of Hudson, Rosario “Butch” Mula of Worcester, and Janice (Mula) Taylor of Hudson; seven grandchildren, Shawn Brooks of California, Brian Kaltsos of Illinois, Nicole Alarcon of Delaware, Brandon Mula of Worcester, Zachary Taylor of N. Brookfield, and Aidan and Dacotah Mula of Princeton; and one sister, Rose (Mula) and her husband Gerald Berube of Dudley. He was predeceased by his brothers, Louis and Charles Mula; one sister, Maryann Mula; two grandchildren, Stephen Brooks and Timothy Mula; and his daughter-in-law, Nancy (Farber) Mula.

Peter was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

His funeral Mass was celebrated Monday, July 10 in Saint Michael’s Parish of Hudson, burial at Forestvale Cemetery. The William R. Short & Son Funeral Home of Marlborough assisted the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to a charity of one’s choice.