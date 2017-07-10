Monday, July 10th, 2017 | Posted by

Rita C. D’Amico, 91, of Marlborough

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Marlborough – Rita C. D’Amico, 91, a lifelong resident of Marlborough, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 8, 2017 at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Pasquale J. D’Amico.

Born in Marlborough, she was the daughter of the late Raphael and Mary (DiPietro) Ricciuti. She was educated in Marlborough schools and was a graduate of Marlborough High School.

Rita was the secretary at Immaculate Conception Parish for 20 years, retiring in 1982.

She was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church, where she formerly served as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister, was a member of the Bereavement Program and served on the Parish Council.

Rita enjoyed gardening, reading, and doing jigsaw and crossword puzzles and playing Scrabble.

She is survived by three daughters, Jeanne M. Timm and her husband Michael of Milford, Patty M. Miele and her husband Fran of Marlborough, and Judy Patterson and her husband Michael of Athol; one brother, Philip Ricciuti and his wife Susan of Hudson; her devoted companion, David Mousette; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She was the mother of the late Debby Bullock, Michael D’Amico and Mary Rose D’Amico and sister of the late Robert Ricciuti.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, July 12, at 9 a.m., in the Immaculate Conception Church, 11 Prospect St., Marlborough. Burial will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Visiting hours at the William R. Short and Son Funeral Home, 95 West Main St., Marlborough, are Tuesday, July 11, from 5-8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The Boys and Girls Club of Metrowest, 169 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA 01752 or at www.bgcmetrowest.org.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=90331

Posted by on Jul 10 2017. Filed under Marlborough, Obituaries. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Laurin Baldwin: Dear Nora, David, Jacob, and Katie, Words cannot express how deeply saddened I am with hearing the...
  • Jason: Hi Monica, Your best resources would be their respective web pages. For Cub Scouts, I would start with...
  • Monica: Hello I,d like to enroll my 5 yr old to boys and girls scout. How can I do that, I live in Hudson.
  • Beth Bishop: Laurie and I had thought of doing the Indy show, we decided against doing the show as it is the same...
  • Paul Scott Malcolmson: This was a great article about the 50th reunion of Hudson Catholic High School. The article...

Recently Added