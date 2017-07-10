Rita C. D’Amico, 91, of Marlborough

Marlborough – Rita C. D’Amico, 91, a lifelong resident of Marlborough, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 8, 2017 at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Pasquale J. D’Amico.

Born in Marlborough, she was the daughter of the late Raphael and Mary (DiPietro) Ricciuti. She was educated in Marlborough schools and was a graduate of Marlborough High School.

Rita was the secretary at Immaculate Conception Parish for 20 years, retiring in 1982.

She was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church, where she formerly served as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister, was a member of the Bereavement Program and served on the Parish Council.

Rita enjoyed gardening, reading, and doing jigsaw and crossword puzzles and playing Scrabble.

She is survived by three daughters, Jeanne M. Timm and her husband Michael of Milford, Patty M. Miele and her husband Fran of Marlborough, and Judy Patterson and her husband Michael of Athol; one brother, Philip Ricciuti and his wife Susan of Hudson; her devoted companion, David Mousette; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She was the mother of the late Debby Bullock, Michael D’Amico and Mary Rose D’Amico and sister of the late Robert Ricciuti.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, July 12, at 9 a.m., in the Immaculate Conception Church, 11 Prospect St., Marlborough. Burial will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Visiting hours at the William R. Short and Son Funeral Home, 95 West Main St., Marlborough, are Tuesday, July 11, from 5-8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The Boys and Girls Club of Metrowest, 169 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA 01752 or at www.bgcmetrowest.org.