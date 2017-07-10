William F. Seymour Sr., 91, of Marlborough

Marlborough – William F. Seymour Sr., 91, of Marlborough, died Saturday, July 8, 2017 at Marlborough Hospital.

Born in Marlborough, he was the son of the late Wilfred and Mary (Surdam) Seymour. He was the husband of Concetta “Tina” (Grasso) Seymour for the past 70 years.

Mr. Seymour attended Worcester Trade School and had been employed for over 25 years as a Groundskeeper and Facilities Manager at Fay School, Southborough.

He was a member of the former St. Mary’s Parish, Marlborough.

An accomplished craftsman, he took great pride in his woodworking ability. He was always involved with a project, whether it was for his home, yard or a family member, grandchildren in particular. Whatever job he undertook, it was done with perfection. He also was an avid sports fan and in his younger days had been an excellent baseball and hockey player.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his sons, William Seymour Jr. of Marlborough and Richard Seymour and his wife Valerie of Hudson; his daughter, Sheila LaFreniere and her companion Douglas Butt of Marlborough; his grandchildren, Kristopher Seymour and his wife Megan, Courtney(Seymour) Kearney and her husband Tim, and Matthew Seymour and his wife Shaina, Sarah(Seymour) Massey and her husband Peter, Carly(Seymour) Bissett and her husband Derek, Blake Seymour and his wife Shelby, Jessica (LaFreniere) Belton and her husband Christopher and Jamas LaFreniere and his wife Margot, as well as his great-grandchildren, Brendan, Kayla, Grayson, Wyatt, Sean, Paige, Bryce, Colton, Ava, Braylen, Isabella, Adam, Arielle, Julien, Kylie, Ella, Joy, Chloe and Alison. He was also the great-grandfather of the late Dylan Seymour.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday, July 13, from 4-7 p.m., at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, July 14, at 11 a.m., at the Immaculate Conception Church, 11 Prospect St., Marlborough. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson St., Marlborough.

Donations may be made to the Adam Bullen Memorial Foundation, 24 Charlton St., Oxford, MA, 01540 or Sherry’s House, Why Me, 1152 Pleasant St., Worcester, MA, 01602.