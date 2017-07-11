Boys and Girls Club celebrates 25th RF Wood Golf Tournament

By Dakota Antelman, Contributing Writer

Region – Over 180 golfers joined the Boys and Girls Clubs of MetroWest on July 10 for the 25th annual RF Wood Kids Classic Golf Tournament, held this year at the Stow Acres Country Club.

This year’s was the largest in the event’s history, sprawling across two different courses at Stow Acres. In addition to golf, the event included lunches for participants and a cocktail reception and dinner. Attendees also had the opportunity to participate in raffles, a putting contest and several hole-in-one contests throughout the courses.

Local businesses including Panera Bread of Marlborough, Ken’s Foods, Marlborough Nissan and the 99 Restaurant all donated to or otherwise sponsored the event.

Named in memory of Hudson resident Bob “RF” Wood, the event raised money for the Boys and Girls Clubs of MetroWest. That money will now be used to fund out-of-school programming for local youth.

Each year, the Boys & Girls Clubs of MetroWest, together with the Wood family, presents the RF Wood Award to an individual who represents the qualities that RF Wood valued – including selflessness and commitment to the community. This year’s award recipient is Brian Bowen, CFO of The New England Appliance & Electronics Group, Inc.