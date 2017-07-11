Mary T. Deiana, 77

Grafton/Pocasset – Mary T. “Theresa” (Murray) Deiana, 77, passed away peacefully at her home in Pocasset, surrounded by her loving family. Her husband of 54 years, Robert V. Deiana, passed away in February 2017.

Theresa is survived by her sons, Robert Deiana, Jr. and his wife Dawna and Thomas Deiana and his wife Michelle; five grandchildren, Emma, Meghan, Katherine, William and Maxwell; three sisters; and several loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased her daughter, Maureen Deiana; two sisters; and two brothers.

Theresa was born Sept. 28, 1939 in Worcester, daughter of the late Helena (Gilgan) and Walter J. Murray. She grew up in Grafton and lived most of her life there before she and her husband Bob saw their lifelong dream of retiring on Cape Cod come to fruition and they moved to their home in Pocasset where they spent 25 years together.

Theresa will be remembered as the matriarch of her family, a role that gave her pride and joy as she focused her time and energy on raising her children and more recently spending time with her grandchildren and many nieces and nephews that would always find time to visit with her. She was devoted to her husband, Bob, showing tremendous strength and perseverance in caring for him until his passing despite struggles with her own health.

Theresa was steadfast in her faith, was a devoted parishioner at St. Mary’s and St. Philip’s in Grafton and more recently St. John the Evangelist Church in Pocasset.

All are welcome to the celebration of Theresa’s funeral Mass Thursday, July 13, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary’s Church, 17 Waterville St., North Grafton. She will then be laid to rest at Pine Grove Cemetery in North Grafton. There are no public calling hours.

