Grafton police log, July 14 edition

Grafton

Sunday, June 18

2:17 a.m. Arrested, Karen M. Corrao, 40, of 179 Woodland Ave., Cranston, R.I., for fail to signal, OUI liquor, reckless operation of motor vehicle.

4:05 a.m. Worcester St. Suspicious person.

10:21 a.m. Upton St. Animal complaint.

4:21 p.m. Forrest Ln. Ambulance – medical.

7:50 p.m. Cortland Way. Ambulance medical – EMD.

Monday, June 19

12:29 a.m. Main St. Suspicious auto.

2:38 p.m. Amherst St. Ambulance – medical.

8:19 p.m. Arrested, Jessica A. Wood, 30, of 289 Providence Rd., Apt. 2L, S Grafton, on warrant.

Tuesday, June 20

5:32 a.m. Nelson St. Larceny/theft.

1:18 p.m. Bailin Cir. Well-being check.

1:21 p.m. Cross St. Fire – brush.

2:47 p.m. Fairlawn St. Scam/attempted scam.

8:03 p.m. Upton St. Erratic operator.

8:57 p.m. Arrested, Patrick A. Maranda, 28, of 189 Worcester St., Apt. 2, N Grafton, on warrant.

9:27 p.m. Upton St. Disturbance – loud noise.

9:45 p.m. Bicknell Rd. Accident – personal injury.

11:37 p.m. Main St. Ambulance – medical.

Wednesday, June 21

9:05 a.m. Bridge St. Suspicious person.

1:24 p.m. Grafton Com. Accident – property damage.

6:06 p.m. Countryside Rd. Animal complaint.

8:00 p.m. Upton St. Suspicious auto.

Thursday, June 22

12:22 a.m. Grafton Com. Suspicious person.

12:33 a.m. Upton St. Accident – with animal.

8:28 a.m. John Dr. Well-being check.

12:40 p.m. Chipper Dr. Animal complaint.

2:43 p.m. High Point Dr. Accident – property damage.

7:26 p.m. Magill Dr. Suspicious person.

9:48 p.m. Pleasant St./Gary Cir. Suspicious person.

Friday, June 23

8:56 a.m. Depot St. Well-being check.

12:30 p.m. Worcester St. Road hazard.

5:16 p.m. Gordon Cir. Threatening.

5:55 p.m. Church St. Accident – pedestrian.

8:41 p.m. Morgan Dr. Ambulance – medical – EMD.

8:55 p.m. Main St. Suspicious activity.

9:39 p.m. Airport Rd. Annoying phone calls.

10:32 p.m. Worcester St. Well-being check.

Saturday, June 24

12:57 p.m. Providence Rd. Keeping the peace.

2:46 p.m. Sunrise Ave. Ambulance – medical.

4:57 p.m. Carroll Rd. Animal complaint.

6:59 p.m. Beth Lee Dr. Animal complaint.

10:04 p.m. Oak St. Fireworks.

11:36 p.m. Zgonis Dr. Ambulance – medical.

The information from the police log is obtained directly from the official records maintained at each police station in our circulation area. It contains arrests and samplings of police activity. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty. The Community Advocate will publish news of acquittals upon notification and a copy of court-issued documentation.