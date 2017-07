Hudson police log, July 14 edition

Hudson

Wednesday, June 28

2:45 a.m. Rolling Ln. Medical.

10:35 a.m. Brent Dr. Trespassing.

3:06 p.m. Church St. Larceny.

4:13 p.m. Broad St. Suspicious activity.

6:43 p.m. Houghton Crt. MV accident w/property damage.

9:00 p.m. Pope St. Noise complaint.

10:47 p.m. Park St. Suspicious activity.

Thursday, June 29

1:52 a.m. Brigham Cir. Medical.

8:32 a.m. Main St. MV accident – leaving scene.

8:43 a.m. Highland Commons Ave. Medical.

11:07 a.m. Arrested, Alexandria Lee Goullaud, 23, of 77 Chestnut St., Lunenburg, on warrant.

12:55 p.m. John Robinson Rd. Medical.

3:34 p.m. Main St. MV accident w/property damage.

11:36 p.m. Drew Cir. Medical.

Friday, June 30

12:08 a.m. Temi Rd. Vandalism.

9:24 a.m. Cottage St. Burglary.

9:41 a.m. Bradford Rd. Vandalism.

4:00 p.m. Tower St. Medical.

4:47 p.m. Cox St. MV accident w/property damage.

9:46 p.m. Cottage St. Suspicious activity.

Sunday, July 2

7:00 a.m. Brigham Cir. Medical.

2:11 p.m. Manning St. Animal complaint.

3:45 p.m. Washington St. MV accident w/property damage.

11:39 p.m. South St. Suspicious activity.

Monday, July 3

12:01 a.m. Highland Commons West. Suspicious activity.

12:46 a.m. Brigham St. MV accident w/property damage.

9:52 a.m. Wellington Dr. Suspicious activity.

12:49 p.m. Lincoln St. MV accident w/property damage.

2:38 p.m. Chapin Rd. Larceny.

6:04 p.m. Brigham St. Suspicious activity.

8:25 p.m. Main St. MV accident w/property damage.

9:24 p.m. Packard St. Noise complaint.

Tuesday, July 4

12:07 a.m. Cox St. Suspicious activity.

12:11 a.m. Fort Meadow Dr. Suspicious activity.

9:30 a.m. Apsley St. Larceny.

1:20 p.m. Cox St. MV accident – leaving scene.

4:33 p.m. Church St. Suspicious activity.

7:30 p.m. Warner St. Suspicious activity.

8:55 p.m. Wellington Dr. Noise complaint.

9:55 a.m. Arrested, Christopher L. Cormier, 28, of 9 Fort Meadow Dr., Hudson, on warrant.

10:53 p.m. Richard Rd. Suspicious activity.

Wednesday, July 5

12:29 a.m. Fort Meadow Dr. Noise complaint.

12:56 a.m. Saratoga Dr. Nosie complaint.

6:40 a.m. Lake St. Medical.

Friday, July 7

9:34 a.m. Stratton Dr. Animal complaint.

9:45 a.m. Lincoln St. Suspicious activity.

10:05 a.m. White Pond Rd. Suspicious activity.

10:22 a.m. Lincoln St. Well-being check.

1:28 p.m. Seneca Dr. Medical.

3:54 p.m. Port St. Suspicious activity.

6:06 p.m. Princeton Rd. Suspicious activity.

9:10 p.m. Washington St. Larceny.

Saturday, July 8

12:19 p.m. Belleview St. Well-being check.

1:31 p.m. Coolidge St. MV accident w/personal injury.

3:03 p.m. Second St. Suspicious activity.

4:35 p.m. Elm St. Noise complaint.

5:41 p.m. River Rd. Well-being check.

9:08 p.m. Arrested, John Comeau, 52, of 13 Cobblestone Way, Billerica, for marked lanes violation, OUI liquor 3rd offense.

11:20 p.m. Brigham St. Noise complaint.

11:26 p.m. Port St. Medical.

Sunday, July 9

2:03 a.m. Arrested, Lisa V. Aponte, 48, of 451 Berlin Rd., Marlborough, probation violation per P.O.

3:37 a.m. Brigham St. Noise complaint.

8:31 a.m. Fort Meadow Dr. Vandalism.

11:26 a.m. Arrested, Joselyn Vasquez, 31, of 11 Mason St., Hudson, for assault, interference & obstruction of justice/witness.

5:59 p.m. Washington St. MV accident – leaving scene.

9:49 p.m. Main St. Well-being check.

Monday, July 10

12:42 a.m. South St. Suspicious activity.

The information from the police log is obtained directly from the official records maintained at each police station in our circulation area. It contains arrests and samplings of police activity. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty. The Community Advocate will publish news of acquittals upon notification and a copy of court-issued documentation.