Marlborough police log, July 14 edition

Marlborough

Thursday, June 29

7:49 a.m. Simarano Dr. Erratic operator.

11:43 a.m. Howland St. Harassment.

11:44 a.m. South St. Vandalism.

2:47 p.m. Kirby St. Larceny.

4:00 p.m. Lincoln/Mechanic Sts. Trespassing.

5:46 p.m. Park St. Fraud/forgery.

7:07 p.m. Arrested, Roderick Graham, 43, of 46 Mustang Ave., Marlborough, for fugitive from justice on court warrant, unlicensed operation of MV, MV operator refuse to identify self/give false name, warrant.

10:15 p.m. Concord Rd. Suspicious MV.

10:45 p.m. Shawmut Ave. Disturbance.

10:53 p.m. Lincoln St./Lincoln Ct. Suspicious activity.

11:13 pm. Settlers Ln. Suspicious activity.

Friday, June 30

2:55 a.m. Bolton St. Well-being check.

7:35 a.m. Royal Crest Dr. Suspicious MV.

10:20 a.m. Framingham Rd. Suspicious MV.

3:05 p.m. East Main St. Harassment order violation.

3:47 p.m. Applebriar Ln. Fraud/forgery.

4:28 p.m. Cook Ln. Suspicious MV.

11:39 p.m. Hosmer St. Suspicious MV.

Saturday, July 1

1:58 a.m. Union St. Disturbance.

6:14 a.m. East Main St. Suspicious activity.

10:16 a.m. Chestnut St. Suspicious activity.

1:49 p.m. East Main St. Threats.

3:06 p.m. South St. Suspicious activity.

5:33 p.m. Cotting Ave. Disturbance.

8:36 p.m. West Main St. Disturbance.

9:11 p.m. Howe St. Disturbance.

9:43 p.m. Stow Rd. Suspicious activity.

Sunday, July 2

3:39 a.m. Old Charter Rd. Suspicious activity.

11:50 a.m. Arrested, Miguel A. Reyes, 39, of 112 Washington St., Marlborough, for larceny over $250.

12:23 p.m. Central St. Threats.

4:10 p.m. Warren Ave. Disturbance.

5:53 p.m. Bigelow St. MVA with injuries.

7:16 p.m. Concord Rd. Disturbance.

10:55 p.m. Hastings St. Disturbance.

Monday, July 3

11:24 a.m. East Main St. Trespassing.

4:48 p.m. Lakeside Ave. Fraud/forgery.

5:54 p.m. Bouffard Dr./Raymond Rd. Suspicious MV.

9:26 p.m. Williams St. Disturbance.

10:07 p.m. Arrested, Erin Jean Henning, 20, of 25 Maplewood Ave., Apt. FL1, Marlborough, on warrant.

Tuesday, July 4

2:50 a.m. East Main St. Disturbance.

10:01 a.m. Hosmer St. Trespassing.

2:26 p.m. Frye St. Larceny.

8:04 p.m. Daniels Rd. Suspicious activity.

9:34 p.m. Memory Ln. Suspicious activity.

10:43 p.m. Hosmer St. Suspicious activity.

11:30 p.m. Beaman Ln./Stow Rd. Disturbance.

Wednesday, July 5

1:10 a.m. Hosmer/East Main Sts. MVA with injuries.

1:47 a.m. Beaman Ln. Disturbance.

6:41 a.m. Mechanic St. Disturbance.

8:17 a.m. Maple St. MVA property damage only.

10:00 a.m. Broadmeadow Rd. Fraud/forgery.

10:06 a.m. Pleasant St. Fraud/forgery.

12:18 p.m. Main St. Main St. Suspicious activity.

1:12 p.m. Main St. Larceny.

4:12 p.m. Mustang Ave. Disturbance.

6:20 p.m. Bolton/Hudson Sts. Suspicious MV.

9:22 p.m. Schofield Dr. Animal complaint.

10:16 p.m. Brigham St. Suspicious MV.

Thursday, July 6

12:33 a.m. Hosmer St. Suspicious MV.

3:00 p.m. Pleasant St. Suspicious MV.

