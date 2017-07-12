Northborough police log, July 14 edition

Northborough

Sunday, June 25

10:28 a.m. West Main St. Well-being check.

3:08 p.m. Woodland Rd. Ambulance.

7:34 p.m. Main St. Fire Dept. assist.

8:05 p.m. West Main St. Dog complaint.

Monday, June 26

1:39 p.m. Milestone Ln. Fraud.

3:12 p.m. Rice Ave. Fire Dept. assist.

8:10 p.m. Whitney St. Well-being check.

Tuesday, June 27

7:30 a.m. Ridge Rd. Ambulance.

7:52 p.m. Arrested, Christopher T. Fuller, 51, of 46 Carter St., Worcester, for disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, threat to commit crime, A&B on police officer, OUI drugs.

8:15 p.m. Arrested, Heyler Y. Torres, 32, of 433 Sunderland, Apt. G, Worcester, for OUI liquor, negligent operation of motor vehicle, op MV with license suspended/revoked.

9:38 p.m. Riley Rd. Disturbance.

Wednesday, June 28

4:14 p.m. Belmont St./Route 9. Disturbance.

5:23 p.m. Arrested, Wendy Rivera, 36, of 9 Lincoln Ct., Apt. 1, Marlborough, for unlicensed operation of MV, fail to wear seat belt, blocking intersection.

6:10 p.m. Arrested, Jennifer Lee Havey, 29, of 24 Pineridge Dr., Leicester, on warrant.

Thursday, June 29

3:54 p.m. Arrested, Drew R. Bailey, 20, of 10 Highcroft Way., Hopkinton, for larceny over $250.

6:25 p.m. Village Dr. Disturbance.

7:51 p.m. Wheelwright Dr. Fire Dept. asst.

9:05 p.m. Davis St. Accident: P.D.

Friday, June 30

12:01 a.m. Arrested, Mark H. Westvold, 50, of 78 Rice Ave., Northborough, for OUI liquor, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation.

10:18 a.m. Lawrence St. Keep the peace.

12:13 p.m. Crawford St. Vandalism.

2:27 p.m. Howard St. Vandalism.

4:21 p.m. Avalon Dr. Well-being check.

4:41 p.m. Avalon Dr. Disturbance.

Saturday, July 1

4:19 a.m. Hudson St. Fire Dept. asst.

12:36 p.m. Allison Rd. Well-being check.

12:46 p.m. Shops Way. Larceny.

3:58 p.m. Church St. Accident: P.I.

8:43 p.m. Arrested, Ryan F. Michel, 21, of 8531 Avenue B, Brooklyn, N.Y., for credit card fraud over $250.

9:36 p.m. Alcott Dr. Disturbance.

The information from the police log is obtained directly from the official records maintained at each police station in our circulation area. It contains arrests and samplings of police activity. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty. The Community Advocate will publish news of acquittals upon notification and a copy of court-issued documentation.