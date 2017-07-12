Paul Kentel, 49, of Southborough

Southborough – Paul Bernard “Bernie” Kentel, 49, of Southborough, died Monday, July 10, 2017 at Marlborough Hospital after being stricken ill at home.

Born in Marlborough, he was the son of Peter S. and June A. (Paskavitz) Kentel of Southborough. Paul was a 1986 graduate of Assabet Valley Technical School in Marlborough.

He was a self-employed contractor working in the MetroWest area.

Paul was an active member of the Fayville Athletic Association and an avid NASCAR fan. He enjoyed golfing, bird watching, camping, listening to Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Seven” each night and most all outdoor activities.

Paul was a good-hearted guy who was always willing to help anyone who needed his assistance. Paul’s humor and frankness will be missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Susan Simmons and her husband Robert of Wolfeboro, N.H., Richard and his wife Teresa of Hudson, Linda Flagg of Maine, Sheryl Jolly and her husband Robert of Worcester, and Peter S. Kentel Jr. of Auburn; his beloved dog, Sam; his turtle, Gamera; and many nieces and nephews and several cousins.

Visiting hours will be held Friday, July 14, from 4-7 p.m., at the Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main St., Southborough. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, July 15, at 10 a.m., at St. Anne Church, 20 Boston Rd., Southborough. Burial will follow in the Southborough Rural Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent in Paul’s memory to American Heart Association, P.O. Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220.

To leave words of condolence to the family, please visit www.morrisfuneralparlor.com.