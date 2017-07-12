Shrewsbury police log, July 14 edition

Shrewsbury

Monday, June 26

9:15 a.m. Arrested, Richard W. Fegreus, 63, of 36 North Quinsigamond, Apt. 612, Shrewsbury, on warrant.

10:46 a.m. Lexington Rd. Animal complaint.

11:07 a.m. Boston Tpke. Harassment.

2:11 p.m. Walnut St./Hartford Tpke. Illegal dumping.

5:31 p.m. Gulf St. B&E residential.

7:02 p.m. Clinton St. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris.

7:37 p.m. Willow St. Suspicious person/MV.

8:17 p.m. O’Donnell Ave. Vandalism.

9:54 p.m. South St. Suspicious person/MV.

Tuesday, June 27

2:45 a.m. Walnut St. Medical call.

8:42 a.m. Bumblebee Cir. Vandalism.

10:51 a.m. Oak St. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris.

12:09 p.m. Gulf St. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris.

12:22 p.m. Wachusett Cir. Identity theft.

1:49 p.m. Elizabeth St. Well-being check.

3:23 p.m. Oak St. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris.

3:36 p.m. Boston Tpke. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris.

7:01 p.m. Commons Dr. Harassment.

10:19 p.m. Charles St. Disturbance.

10:49 p.m. Boston Tpke. Robbery.

Wednesday, June 28

1:55 a.m. Clinton St. Suspicious person/MV.

9:29 a.m. Reservoir St. Illegal dumping.

11:32 a.m. Arrested, Selwyn Todd Battle, 27, of 19 Oxford St., Apt. 2, Worcester, on warrant.

2:46 p.m. Honeysuckle Ln. Harassment.

3:02 p.m. Harrington Ave. Suspicious person/MV.

5:38 p.m. South Quinsigamond. Suspicious person/MV.

6:51 p.m. Arrested, Michael Scott Desantis, 49, of 40 Ancona Rd., Worcester, on warrant.

9:16 p.m. Honeysuckle Ln. Harassment.

9:25 p.m. Boston Tpke. Disturbance.

9:52 p.m. Main St. Suspicious person/MV.

Thursday, June 29

1:43 a.m. Floral St. Suspicious person/MV.

5:55 a.m. Boston Tpke. Vandalism.

10:07 a.m. Hartford Tpke. Larceny.

12:57 p.m. Old Mill Rd. Suspicious person/MV.

4:16 p.m. Main St. Animal complaint.

5:09 p.m. Boston Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

6:51 p.m. Memorial Dr. Suspicious person/MV.

7:28 p.m. Clinton St. Identity theft.

9:24 p.m. Hartford Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

9:48 p.m. North Quinsigamond. Well-being check.

Friday, June 30

1:33 a.m. Boylston St. Suspicious person/MV.

4:39 a.m. Walnut St. Animal complaint.

8:32 a.m. Main St. Larceny.

2:43 p.m. Tory Ln. Medical call.

7:17 p.m. Howe Ave. Suspicious person/MV.

8:56 p.m. Cherry Hill Rd. Suspicious person/MV.

11:05 p.m. Saxon Ln./Olde Colony Dr. Suspicious person/MV.

Saturday, July 1

12:17 a.m. Spring St. Suspicious person/MV.

1:35 a.m. Boston Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

11:06 a.m. Arrested, Jessica Gomez, 31, of 90 Mulberry St., Worcester, for A&B with dangerous weapon.

11:35 a.m. Route 9/Maple Ave. Road rage.

3:53 p.m. Heath Rd. Assaults.

5:03 p.m. Arrested, Jennifer L. Guilford, 31, of 106 Douglas St., Webster, on warrant.

8:00 p.m. Clinton St. Suspicious person/MV.

8:17 a.m. Arrested, Joshua Gary Chalifoux, 34, of 30 Hunting Ave., Shrewsbury, for fail to signal, oper MV with license suspended/revoked.

10:22 p.m. Winslow St. Disturbance.

10:34 p.m. Francis Ave. Suspicious person/MV.

Sunday, July 2

12:46 a.m. Grafton St. Suspicious person/MV.

2:21 a.m. Arbor Dr. Harassment.

2:42 a.m. Hartford Tpke. Disturbance.

12:33 p.m. Sheridan Dr. Disturbance.

1:33 p.m. Park Grove Ln. Suspicious person/MV.

3:44 p.m. Old Mill Rd. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris.

5:41 p.m. Walnut St. Disturbance.

10:01 p.m. South Quinsigamond. Suspicious person/MV.

Monday, July 3

1:10 a.m. Dewey Rd. Disturbance.

2:03 a.m. Gulf St./Browning Rd. Vandalism.

2:36 a.m. Dewey Rd. Disturbance.

9:39 a.m. Main St. Vandalism.

10:40 a.m. Stoney Hill Rd. Suspicious person/MV.

4:02 p.m. Philips Ave. Well-being check.

6:18 p.m. Patriot Ln. Well-being check.

9:43 p.m. Edgewater Ave. Disturbance.

10:32 p.m. Angela Ave. Disturbance.

Tuesday, July 4

2:30 a.m. Grafton St. Vandalism.

9:48 a.m. Maple Ave. Vandalism.

1:00 p.m. Maple St. Animal complaint.

1:42 p.m. Forest Ave. Suspicious person/MV.

7:48 p.m. Sleepy Hollow. Disturbance.

8:38 p.m. Lakeside Dr. Suspicious person/MV.

9:29 p.m. Bay View Dr. Disturbance.

Wednesday, July 5

1:39 a.m. Stoney Hill Rd. Vandalism.

2:00 a.m. South Quinsigamond. Suspicious person/MV.

The information from the police log is obtained directly from the official records maintained at each police station in our circulation area. It contains arrests and samplings of police activity. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty. The Community Advocate will publish news of acquittals upon notification and a copy of court-issued documentation.