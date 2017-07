Westborough police log, July 14 edition

Westborough

Wednesday, June 28

5:01 a.m. Research Dr. Well-being check.

7:50 a.m. Turnpike Rd. Well-being check.

10:29 a.m. Homestead Blvd. Disturbance (general).

10:47 a.m. Long Dr. Well-being check.

2:21 p.m. Brigham St. Trespassing.

2:30 p.m. Connector Rd. Suspicious activity.

3:49 p.m. School St. Suspicious activity. Computer Dr. Larceny.

4:10 p.m. Belmont St. Disturbance (general).

4:26 p.m. Union St. Well-being check.

6:16 p.m. Baker Way. Disturbance (general).

7:34 p.m. Nourse/Jasper Sts. Erratic operator.

8:15 p.m. E Main St. Disturbance (general).

8:15 p.m. E Main St. Well-being check.

Thursday, June 29

1:00 a.m. W Main St. Suspicious auto.

11:43 a.m. Brady Rd. Road/tree/wires.

12:21 p.m. Turnpike Rd. Well-being check.

12:47 p.m. Connector Rd./Friberg Pkwy. Accident property damage.

4:47 p.m. West Park Dr. Well-being check.

5:22 p.m. Oak St. Well-being check.

9:27 p.m. E Main/Water St. Suspicious person.

9:41 p.m. Milk St. Suspicious activity.

9:54 p.m. Turnpike Rd./E Main St. Erratic operator.

Friday, June 30

1:25 a.m. Fisher St. Suspicious person.

7:52 a.m. Computer Dr. Accident property damage.

2:46 p.m. Computer Dr. Larceny.

4:08 p.m. Deerslayer Ln. Suspicious activity.

4:25 p.m. W Main St. Parking violation/complaint.

5:33 p.m. Oak St. Disturbance.

7:59 p.m. Summer St. Suspicious activity.

10:05 p.m. Turnpike Rd. Suspicious activity.

11:49 p.m. Computer Dr. Suspicious activity.

Saturday, July 1

12:50 a.m. Milk St. Trespassing.

12:55 a.m. W Main/Nourse Sts. Suspicious auto.

7:32 a.m. Willow St. Well-being check.

7:51 p.m. Oak St. Well-being check.

11:01 a.m. Turnpike Rd. Erratic operator.

3:03 p.m. Turnpike Rd. Suspicious activity.

6:12 p.m. Union St. Suspicious person.

6:59 p.m. W Main/Ruggles Sts. Accident property damage.

9:02 p.m. Lyman St. Suspicious person.

Sunday, July 2

3:02 a.m. Turnpike Rd./Otis St. Road/tree/wires.

3:37 p.m. Computer Dr. Suspicious auto.

5:03 p.m. Milk St. Well-being check.

6:38 p.m. Fisher St. Disturbance (general).

8:01 p.m. Fisher St. Well-being check.

10:31 p.m. Adams St. Suspicious person.

Monday, July 3

12:11 a.m. Turnpike Rd. Suspicious person.

1:09 p.m. Oak St. Larceny.

2:04 p.m. E Main St. Disturbance (general).

3:43 p.m. Flanders Rd. Suspicious activity.

3:49 p.m. Milk St. Suspicious activity.

6:04 p.m. Fisher St. Suspicious activity.

8:31 p.m. Milk St. Disturbance (general).

9:22 p.m. Oak St. Well-being check.

10:19 p.m. W Main St. Erratic operator.

Tuesday, July 4

2:18 a.m. Lake Chauncy Boat Ramp. Suspicious activity.

6:35 a.m. Turnpike Rd./Research Dr. Road/tree/wires.

7:27 a.m. Turnpike Rd. Road/tree/wires.

1:26 p.m. Turnpike Rd. Well-being check.

3:05 p.m. Turnpike Rd. Suspicious activity.

6:55 p.m. Turnpike Rd./Milk St. Erratic operator.

11:39 p.m. Turnpike Rd./Computer Dr. Accident property damage.

Wednesday, July 5

12:30 a.m. Oak St. Well-being check.

2:04 a.m. Arrested, Adrian Francis MacPhilips, 40, of 113 Grent Ave., Medford, for OUI liquor 2nd offense, negligent operation of motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of MV, marked lanes violation, possess open container of alcohol in MV.

11:22 a.m. Lawtons Way. Vandalism.

11:49 a.m. Oak St. Disturbance.

12:51 p.m. Computer Dr. Annoying/harassing phone calls.

1:23 p.m. W Main St. Accident (pedestrian).

4:27 p.m. Computer Dr. Erratic operator.

Thursday, July 6

12:59 a.m. Valente Dr. Suspicious auto.

7:21 a.m. Flanders Rd. Traffic/motor vehicle.

11:12 a.m. Oak St. Well-being check.

12:19 p.m. Upton Rd. Traffic/motor vehicle.

2:04 p.m. Lyman St. Annoying/harassing phone calls.

2:19 p.m. Turnpike Rd. Well-being check.

5:37 p.m. Otis St./Turnpike Rd. Erratic operator.

8:35 p.m. Turnpike Rd. Accident – personal injury.

10:55 p.m. Turnpike Rd. Suspicious auto.

Friday, July 7

1:28 a.m. Turnpike Rd. Suspicious auto.

5:47 a.m. Turnpike Rd. Accident property damage.

11:53 a.m. Turnpike Rd. Road/tree/wires.

1:46 p.m. Lyman St. Suspicious person.

2:13 p.m. Nourse St. Road/tree/wires.

4:01 p.m. West Park Dr. Annoying/harassing phone calls.

4:37 p.m. Fisher/Maynard Sts. Suspicious person.

5:17 p.m. Oak St. Well-being check.

11:02 p.m. Flanders Ln. Erratic operator.

Saturday, July 8

4:11 a.m. Arrested, Zachary R. Galin, 20, of 7 Samuel Harrington Rd., Westborough, for A&B with dangerous weapon.

9:23 a.m. Computer Dr. Disturbance (general).

4:56 p.m. E Main/Lyman Sts. Erratic operator.

9:24 p.m. Union St. Suspicious auto.

Sunday, July 9

12:53 a.m. Turnpike Rd. Well-being check.

1:41 a.m. Turnpike Rd. Erratic operator.

1:16 p.m. Flanders Rd./E Main St. Erratic operator.

3:17 p.m. Turnpike Rd. Larceny.

6:39 p.m. E Main St. Well-being check.

9:41 p.m. Oak St. Suspicious activity.

10:36 p.m. Turnpike Rd. Suspicious auto.

The information from the police log is obtained directly from the official records maintained at each police station in our circulation area. It contains arrests and samplings of police activity. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty. The Community Advocate will publish news of acquittals upon notification and a copy of court-issued documentation.