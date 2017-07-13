Donald McGlory, PhD, 95, of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury – Donald Herbert McGlory, PhD, 95, of Shrewsbury, formerly of Rehoboth, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at home.

Born Nov. 17, 1921 in Westborough, he was the son of the late Howard and Margaret (Johnson) McGlory. He attended Westborough schools and graduated high school in 1940. During WWII he served with the United States Navy.

His undergraduate studies were at Bluefield College, University of Richmond and the University of Massachusetts. He was awarded his PhD in Organic Chemistry from Vanderbilt University in 1954.

His love of science took him to Lorillard Tobacco Company to study the chemistry of cigarette smoke.

He then was the Director of the Biochemistry Laboratory at Rhode Island Hospital. Where he initiated the first automated chemistry analyzers in New England.

At this time, he started a business to serve the needs of hospital laboratories in the basement of his home. New England Reagent Laboratory was successful and grew under his leadership until it was sold in 1995 to what is now Thermo Fisher Scientific.

His love of science did not stop and he founded another business, McGlory Scientific. This business was dedicated to explore the potential of vapor phase diagnosis of cancer. Another area of interest was the biological importance of water in living systems. This was outlined in his paper the “The Snowflake Theory.”

His other love was music. He published and composed over 50 songs that have been recorded.

His sister, Janet Harvey, and his children, Sandra and Donald and their families, survive him.

His funeral service will be held Sunday, July 16, at 1 p.m., in The Congregational Church of Westborough, 57 West Main St., Westborough. Burial in Pine Grove Cemetery will be private. Calling hours at the David A. Pickering Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough, are Saturday, July 15, from 3-5 p.m.