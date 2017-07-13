Jacqueline S. Tisdell, 83, of Northborough

Northborough – Jacqueline S. Tisdell, 83, of Northborough, formerly of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at home. She was the wife of the late Joseph A. Tisdell.

Born in Bandana, N.C., she was the daughter of the late E. L. and Hurtha (McNeil) Silver. She was educated in Bandana schools and was a graduate of Bandana High School.

Jacqueline was the co-owner of Colony Drapery in Northborough. While a resident of Shrewsbury she was a communicant of St. Anne’s Parish.

She is survived by three sons, Joseph Tisdell of Shrewsbury, John Tisdell of Worcester, and James Tisdell of Charlotte, N.C.; her lifelong friend, Carolyn Sliwinski of Paxton; 13 grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, July 17, at 10 a.m., in St. Anne’s Church, 130 Boston Tpke., Shrewsbury. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. Calling hours at the Britton-Summers Funeral Home, 4 Church St., Westborough, are Sunday, July 16, from 4-6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Summitt Elder Care, 1369 Grafton St., Worcester, MA 01604.