Peter S. Kaminski Jr., 69, of Grafton

Grafton – Peter S. Kaminski Jr., 69, of Grafton, passed away suddenly Monday, July 10, 2017 at the Milford Regional Medical Center after being stricken ill. He was the husband of Roxanne (Ward) Kaminski.

Born in Baltimore, Md., he was the son of the late Peter S. Kaminski and Mildred (Gieron) Carey. He was educated in Baltimore and graduated from Loyola Blakefield High School. He also attended the Naval Academy and went on to graduate from The College of the Holy Cross in 1971.

Peter worked at the Paul Revere Life Insurance Company for 13 years in various positions, ending his insurance career as Regional Brokerage Office Manager in Rochester, New York. In later years he found his true passion working as a bookseller at the Book Corner, Tatnuck Bookseller, and Borders over the years before he retired.

He enjoyed all sports, but stayed true to his Maryland roots as an avid fan of the Baltimore Orioles and Indianapolis Colts. He also enjoyed playing Fantasy Football, watching cooking shows, political discussions, art museums, travelling, fine wines and cooking favorite recipes for family and friends.

In addition to his wife, Peter is survived by an uncle, Robert Gieron, and aunts Louise Peterson and Caroline Jackins in Maryland; brother-in-law David Ward and his wife Carol; sister-in-law Rebecca St. George and her husband Robert; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours at the David A. Pickering Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough, on Tuesday, July 18, from 4-7 p.m., with a brief memorial service at 7 p.m.