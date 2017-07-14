REGION: Upcoming trips with the Northborough Travelers

Region – The Northborough Travelers have announced their trips for the remainder of 2017:

Aug. 24 – Bill Hanny’s Theatre by the Sea in Wakefield, RI for performance of The Producers, a musical that won 12 Tony Awards. Includes lunch in The Bistro at Theatre by the Sea. Cost is $85 per person including gratuities. The bus will leave from the American Legion in Northborough at 9:30 a.m. and from the Shrewsbury Senior Center at 10 a.m.

Sept. 14 – Cape Cod for a tour of the Aptuxcet Trading Post Museum in Bourne and a visit to the Sandwich Glass Museum. Includes buffet lunch at the Daniel Webster Inn. Cost is $68 per person including gratuities. The bus will leave from the Shrewsbury Senior Center at 7:45 a.m. and from the American Legion in Northborough at 8:15 a.m.

From Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 – A 3-day trip to Washington, D.C. arranged by Tours of Distinction of East Windsor, Conn. Includes deluxe motor coach transportation with escort, two nights’ hotel accommodations, room taxes, baggage handling, two breakfasts and two dinners. Also a tram tour of Arlington National Cemetery, a sightseeing tour with visits to the World War II Memorial, Dr. Martin Luther King National Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, Vietnam Wall, Korean War Memorial and FDR Memorial, a visit to George Washington’s Mount Vernon and a narrated cruise up the Potomac River from Mount Vernon. The morning of Day 3 will be spent at the Smithsonian Museums. Involves some walking. Cost is $569 each for doubles, $539 each for triples, and $769 for singles. Trip insurance is offered at a cost of $34 for doubles and triples and $44 for singles. Gratuities are not included and will be additional. A $50 deposit is required and payment in full by Aug. 15, 2017.

Oct. 13 – A scenic foliage ride to Townshend, Vt., to visit the Friesians of Majesty horse breeding farm and training facility. Includes lunch at The New England House in Brattleboro, Vt. Cost is $80 per person including gratuities. The bus will leave from the American Legion in Northborough at 8:30 a.m. and from the Shrewsbury Senior Center at 9 a.m.

Dec. 9 – Celebration of the holiday season at the popular holiday performance of the Reagle Players in Waltham. Includes lunch at the Wayside Inn in Sudbury. Cost is $89 per person including gratuities. he bus will leave the Shrewsbury Senior Center at 10:30 a.m. and the American Legion in Northborough at 11 a.m.

For further information and reservations on all trips, contact Jane Fletcher at 508-393-2414. Trips are open to everyone from Northborough and the surrounding area. Reservations are limited and there are no refunds on cancellations after the payment dates.