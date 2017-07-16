Application sought for police officer position in Southborough

Southborough – The town of Southborough is currently accepting applications for the position of full-time police officer to be filled in fall of 2017.

Applications can be picked up in person at the Southborough Police Department, 19 Main St., Southborough, or downloaded at http://southboroughpd.com/ careers.html.

Applications will be accepted until Friday, Aug. 25, at 4 p.m. All applications can be sent certified, registered mail or delivered in person in sealed envelopes, to Chief of Police Kenneth Paulhus. Applicants must meet the following minimum requirements: be a U.S. citizen; a high school graduate (college degree preferred); must be at least 21 years of age; have a valid driver’s license; be a graduate or currently enrolled in a full-time police academy as prescribed by the Massachusetts Municipal Police Training Council or an out of state academy equivalent, if certified by the Massachusetts Municipal Police Training Council.

The town of Southborough is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Women and minorities are urged to apply.