Avidia donates to Habitat for Humanity MetroWest/Greater Worcester

(l to r) Lisa Roberts, Northborough assistant branch manager of Avidia Bank; Deborah Huegel, director of development for Habitat for Humanity MetroWest/Greater Worcester; and Jennifer Cardoso, Northborough branch manager of Avidia Bank. Photo/submitted

Region – The Avidia Charitable Foundation recently donated $1,000 to Habitat for Humanity MetroWest/Greater Worcester. This donation is to assist with the renovation of two homes into four condos in Northborough.

Avidia Bank is a $1.35 billion mutual community bank, headquartered in Hudson, with branches in Hudson, Westborough, Clinton, Leominster, Marlborough, Northborough and Shrewsbury and opening soon in Framingham.

