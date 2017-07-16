Avidia donates to Habitat for Humanity MetroWest/Greater Worcester
Region – The Avidia Charitable Foundation recently donated $1,000 to Habitat for Humanity MetroWest/Greater Worcester. This donation is to assist with the renovation of two homes into four condos in Northborough.
Avidia Bank is a $1.35 billion mutual community bank, headquartered in Hudson, with branches in Hudson, Westborough, Clinton, Leominster, Marlborough, Northborough and Shrewsbury and opening soon in Framingham.
Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=90599
Posted by Community Advocate Staff on Jul 16 2017. Filed under Business, Region. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry