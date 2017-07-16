Ban on plastic bags poses difficulties for senior citizen

Dear people of Shrewsbury,

As a senior citizen having a hard time living on Social Security, which has not increased in three years, and having a more difficult time paying Shrewsbury taxes which have increased $1,200 in the past three years, I want to thank you – the voters – for getting rid of plastic grocery bags.

I returned to this wonderful town, where I was dubbed a “lake rat,” about 10 years ago to take care of my parents – back when trash collecting was a part of the taxes – even old sofas were taken for no charge. Now we’ve got to buy large plastic (?) bags where even they are supposed to not weigh over 20 lbs.

I have a couple of cats who were dumped out in the cold with no food by some lovely Shrewsburyite. They use kitty litter, and when used was put in grocery bags for disposal – a bit difficult for paper bags.

So now thanks to you all, we who have cats have to BUY plastic bags for used kitty litter. And guess what, there will still be the same number of plastic bags, so you don’t win either.

Sincerely,

Jacquelyn Blair

Shrewsbury