Families in Transition seeking help for local homeless residents

Region – Families in Transition (FIT), based in Northborough, has been helping to support homeless families through advocacy as well as providing supplies and food to those without any supports in place.

“We receive calls daily of families in crisis without food, shelter or basic necessities,” explained Julie Stanwood, the head of Friends of Families in Transition. The calls for families in crisis are not limited to the city, she noted. Many calls are coming from Northborough and other suburban communities.

“We are working currently in need of funding to continue our mission of serving families in crisis. With the numbers of families reaching out to community organizations such as FIT, increasing we are at a critical need of support,” Stanwood said.

FIT is seeking funding as well as donations of gift cards to allow them to continue providing for these families. Donations can be dropped off at Trinity Church, 23 Main St., in Northborough or mailed to FIT, 23 Main St., Northborough, MA 01532.

The following gift cards are needed: Dunkin’ Donuts $5 or $10; CVS $5 or $10; McDonalds $5 or $10; or any denomination of Walmart, Stop & Shop or Visa gift cards.