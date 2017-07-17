Beth Tikvah Synagogue open house Aug. 20

Westborough – Beth Tikvah Synagogue, 45 Oak St., in Westborough, will hold an open house and barbecue Sunday, Aug. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. Meet Rabbi Michael Swarttz and co-presidents Sam Goodman and Abbe Allexenberg, as well as other members of the board and our congregation.

The goal at Beth Tikvah Synagogue is to enrich Jewish life by providing for education, ritual, social growth and community service in a friendly welcoming atmosphere. In accordance with their ideals, the synagogue replaced dues with a pledge-based system called Terumah. Allowing families to set their own financial commitment opens the doors even wider to all, regardless of financial situation. Everyone gives as much as they are able and no one has to ask for reduced dues.

To RSVP for the open house, email EJ Dotts at vpmember@bethtikvahsynagogue.org. More information about Beth Tikvah Synagogue can be found at www.bethtikvahsynagogue.org.