Emery W. Hart Jr., 70, of Grafton

Grafton – Emery W. “Bill” Hart Jr., 70, passed away peacefully Friday, July 14, 2017, under the loving care of his family and the dedicated staff at Mass General Hospital after a year-long battle with lung cancer.

Bill leaves his wife of 50 years, Jacquie Ahlquist Hart of North Grafton; five daughters, Cori Cunningham (John), Christa Rebidue (Mark), Alyssa Keller (Henry), Sabine St. Pierre (Tom), and Bethany Gerry (Tom); and 10 grandchildren, Anya and Spencer Cunningham, Rylie and Dylann Rebidue, Emerson and Carson Keller, Grady and Carver St. Pierre, and Ryker and Shayler Gerry. He was predeceased by his son, Garth William. He is survived by his siblings Tony, Sharron, Jim and Dennis, and many nieces and nephews, and was predeceased by siblings Cathy and Steven.

Bill was born in Portland, Maine, son of the late Emery W. and Helen Hart. He graduated from Portland High School and served in the Navy Reserves as an oceanographic analyst.

He owned and operated Pizza Villa in Hopkinton for 25 years and continued to work in the food industry as a chef, most recently at Arturo’s Ristorante in Westborough.

Bill loved all things electronic, was known as “Mr. Fix-it,” captaining his beloved boat “to Hell n’ Back,” listening to his extensive oldies play list, and sharing his toy helicopters and boats with his grandchildren.

All are welcome to gather with Bill’s family and friends Tuesday, July 18, from 4-7 p.m., at Roney Funeral Home, 152 Worcester St., N. Grafton. A funeral service will be held for Bill Wednesday, July 19, at 10 a.m., at Roney Funeral Home. He will then be laid to rest at Notre Dame Cemetery in Worcester.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Bill with a memorial donation to The American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 (www.Cancer.org) or The Arthritis Foundation, 29 Crafts St., Newton, MA 02458 (www.arthritis.org).

A Book of Memories to share a story, memory or photo of Bill is available online at www.RoneyFuneralHome.com.