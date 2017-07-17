Monday, July 17th, 2017 | Posted by

Ernest R. Wynn, 79, of Hudson

Hudson – Ernest R. Wynn, 79, of Hudson, died peacefully Wednesday, July 12, 2017. He was a resident of Hudson for 51 years.

Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Ernest and Elizabeth (O’Reilly) Wynn. He was predeceased by his loving wife of nearly 50 years, Rita (Driscoll) Wynn, who passed away in 2009.

Ernest attended Newbury Junior College where he earned his Associates degree in business and went on to work for Honeywell as a quality manager for many years. He proudly served his Nation in the United States Air Force for over eight years.

Ernest was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling with his wife and friends in his spare time. He also enjoyed hosting friends and guests of any kind with his wife; their door was always wide open. More than anything he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ernest was always infatuated with news of people doing things to enrich mankind.

He is survived by his two daughters, Diane N. Ferris and her husband Sean of Marlborough and Laura Abbott and her companion Robert LeBrun of Shirley. He is also survived by his two grandchildren, Diane Alvarenga and Sean Ferris, as well as his great-granddaughters, Baylee, Alison and Savannah. Ernest also leaves behind his two sisters who reside in Florida.

A graveside committal service will be held Friday, July 21, at 1:30 p.m., at Forestvale Cemetery in Hudson. TIGHE HAMILTON FUNERAL HOME is honored to be assisting with Ernest’s funeral arrangements.

