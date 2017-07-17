Fernando A. Baldelli, 98, of Southborough

Southborough – Fernando A. “Nando” Baldelli, 98, a lifelong resident of Southborough and the last of his generation, died peacefully Thursday, July 13, 2017 after a fall. He was the husband of the late Irene (Bertonassi) Baldelli, who died July 14, 2006.

Born in Southborough, he was the son of the late Eugene and Filomena (Serflini) Baldelli.

Nando graduated Worcester Trade School as an auto mechanic in 1937, and was a veteran in the U.S. Army, serving in WWII.

Nando was employed by the former Gannon Motors of Westborough for 45 years, ending his career there as the service manager.

Nando was an avid gardener and had a greenhouse and a huge garden in his backyard up until three years ago. In addition to giving his vegetables away, he would can many of them and make gravy with the tomatoes. He also took great pride in his blue 1937 Chevy truck. However, Nando’s greatest joy was spending time with his family.

He is survived by his children, Richard Baldelli and his wife Lorraine of Cummaquid and Wayne Baldelli and his wife Colleen of Northborough; four grandchildren, Stephen Baldelli and his wife Jenny of Houston, Texas, Tara Baldelli and her fiancé Angel Sanchez, who lived with and cared for Nando the last two years, Seth Baldelli and his fiancé Jill Ettori, and Brad Baldelli and his wife Karina; and great-grandson Beau Baldelli. He was pre-deceased by his siblings, Henry “Andy” Baldelli, Gena Monfalcone, and Elizabeth Crosby.

