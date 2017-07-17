Henry A. Sullivan, 90, of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury – Henry A. Sullivan, 90, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 13, 2017 in Shrewsbury.

He was born, raised, and educated in Worcester, the son of the late Henry A. and Edith F. (Olson) Sullivan. He was predeceased by his sister, Rita Fountaine, in 1994.

He was a well-known and longtime resident of Shrewsbury.

He leaves his wife of 61 years, Beverly A. (Cote) Sullivan; two sons, Henry A. and his wife Cheryl of Northville, Mich. and James L. of Beverly Hills, Calif.: a daughter, Anne E. and her husband John Dunphy of Shrewsbury; two grandsons, Timothy and Daniel Sullivan of Michigan; three great-granddaughters, Aubrey, Hailey, and Elizabeth Sullivan; a brother-in-law, Leo Cote; a niece, Cathleen Hanrahan; and nephew, Clifford Fountaine. He also leaves behind two mischievous cats, Hobbes and Mr. Palmer.

He graduated from the former St. Stephen’s High School and the College of the Holy Cross in 1950, and received a Master’s Degree in Education from Worcester State College.

He served in the Amphibious Force of the U.S. Navy during WWII in the Asiatic Pacific Theatre and the liberation of the Philippines. He was a member of Post 323 American Legion.

He was a teacher for 47 years, retiring in 1997. At Shrewsbury High School, he taught Latin, was an advisor to the Student Council, and an instructor in the Driver’s Education Program. His many awards and honors attest to his dedication as a teacher and advisor. After retirement he worked at the Worcester Art Museum.

Henry enjoyed the Red Sox, Lawrence Welk, Cape Cod, and an occasional scotch on the rocks, Primarily he enjoyed his family.

A Mass honoring his life will be celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, 640 Main Street, Shrewsbury, on Tuesday, July 18, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully to invited to attend visiting hours Monday, July 17, from 4-7 p.m., at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ The Sumner House, 5 Church Road, Shrewsbury Center. Interment with military honors will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made in Henry’s name to the Alumni Association of the College of the Holy Cross would be appreciated.