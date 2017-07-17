Monday, July 17th, 2017 | Posted by

Joyce A. Miller, 76, of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury – Joyce A. (Halpin) Miller, 76, of Shrewsbury, died Wednesday, July 12, 2017 with her loving daughter by her side.

Joyce was born in Worcester, daughter of the late John and Olga (Wysocki) Halpin. She graduated from Shrewsbury High School in 1959. She graduated from Fitchburg State College with a degree in Nursing in 1963. She continued her education with her Master’s degree in Community Health Nursing from Boston University in 1977 and later attended Graduate School at Clark University from 1985 until 1990.

She had worked many years as a Registered Nurse at UMass Medical Center and for the UMass Medical School from 2008 until 2016. She also worked at the New England AIDS Education and Training Center.

Joyce was a Clinical Instructor in the nursing programs for Atlantic Union College, Worcester State University, Emmanuel College, Assumption College, Elms College, Becker College and Laboure College.

Joyce enjoyed ballroom dancing and competed nationally. She loved shoes and enjoyed collecting them. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She leaves her daughter, Amanda E. Guinea and her husband Jose of Worcester; a grandson, Nicolas; and many cousins, other family members and wonderful friends.

A prayer service was held July 17 in the Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home, with burial at Mountain View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tufts Foster Hospital for Small Animals, 55 Willard St., North Grafton, MA 01536.

