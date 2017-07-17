Nancy Renaud, 79, of Hudson

Hudson – Nancy Sue (Abbott) Renaud, 79, of Hudson, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Thursday July 13, 2017, a few weeks shy of her 80th birthday.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Edgar Renaud Jr. of Hudson. In addition she is also survived by her four children, Rodney and Marie Renaud of Marlborough, Debbie (Renaud) and Andy Dallamora of Marlborough, Diana (Renaud) and Scott Porter of Hudson, and Edgar Renaud III of Clinton. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Melissa (Renaud) and Steven Stuka, Audrey (Dallamora) and John Kirejczyk, Andrew Dallamora, Mark and Allison Renaud, and Matthew Dallamora, as well as her eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Gladys Pinnick and Mary Jane Murphy of Kewannee, Ill. Nancy was predeceased by her sister, Catherine Dwyer, and her brother, Richard Abbott.

Nancy was born Aug. 6, 1937 in Rushville, Ill. to the late Helen and Allie Abbott. She will forever be remembered for her amazing cooking, beautiful crochet work and for her love of spending time with her family.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 21, from 4-7 p.m., at the Tighe Hamilton Funeral Home, 50 Central St., Hudson. Nancy’s funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, July 22, at 11 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Church in Marlborough. Burial services are private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.