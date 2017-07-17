Monday, July 17th, 2017 | Posted by

Redi Rubbish to offer support for Kickin’ It 2017

Worcester – Kickin’ It 2017 will be held at Green Hill Park, One Skyline Drive, Worcester, Saturday, Aug. 5, at 9 a.m. (rain date Saturday, Aug. 12).

All net proceeds benefit The Sophia FUNd, a not-for-profit organization which supports families in Worcester County dealing with pediatric cancer.

Redi Rubbish donates a dumpster every year to the Annual Kickin’ It for The Sophia FUNd Kickball Tournament and they also help police the grounds after the event for trash.

For more information visit www.eventbrite.com and put Kickin-it-for-the-sophia-fund-2017 in the search bar.

